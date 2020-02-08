Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s first meeting details revealed

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, the most favourite celebrity couple of Pakistan, met at an award ceremony first time and became friends.



This was disclosed by Iqra Aziz in an interview with a private TV channel.

Iqra and Yasir’s fans and followers also wanted to know how their friendship began and grew with the passage of time.

Recently, in an interview, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress has opened up about the first meeting with Yasir.

When Iqra was asked about the first meeting with Yasir, she said “We first met at an award ceremony and became friends. The very next year, we again met at another award ceremony.”

The Suno Chanda actress went on to say, “We started knowing each other after the second meeting besides spending time together.”

“I liked spending time with Yasir when I started knowing him. He is a kind-hearted person,” she added.

It may be noted here that the couple tied the knot on December 2019 after Yasir proposed Iqra at a star-studded Lux Awards 2019 ceremony.