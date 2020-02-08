Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut suffered 52 stitches during film shoots

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel recently announced the plethora of on-set injuries her sister sustained over the course of her previous projects.

Rangoli went on to detail each injury, alongside its shooting location. From 52 stitches during the shoot for Tanu Weds Manu, to 15 stitches on the forehead during the shoot of Manikarnika.

This time however, the star has taken even more drastic measures, opting for a 10-15 kg weight gain for her latest role in Thalaivi. This drastic weight gain is not only harmful for her body, but it also effected her cholesterol levels, making them drastically spike.

Check them out below

Even a Tamil Nadu reporter took the time to compliment the star, for her dedication to her craft. The reporter commented on the physical changes Kangana worked on, stating that they are fully authentic and not at all the work of CGI or post editing. Rangoli was quick to compliment the reporter's words of encouragement towards her sister with a retweet.

Kangana has not only taken to changing her physical appearance, but for her role, she has enrolled herself into Bharatnatyam classes, for a more authentic display on the silver screen.