LDA City gets in the limelight after NAB issues clearance

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – the federation’s premier anti-corruption watchdog – may be deemed a number of things depending on who you ask.

But regardless of these popular, tangential, concerns, it remains one of the few convenient avenues of state for the general public to have their complaints against rife institutional corruption heard – and maybe even resolved!

Now coming onto the matter at hand: The status of LDA City ‘post our authority’ clearance.

LDA City – a brief (developmental) chronology

While the situation in this project was never as alarming as what transpired in LDA Avenue – nor did it last as long – it still comprised a similar scuffle.

Initially, at least, the project authorities sold more files than what LDA City or any of its development partners actually had justifiable cause to market (had pegged to a suitable piece of land). At the moment, however, the project’s stakeholders (both investors and developers) claim that all this is in the past. And where the involvement of accountability watchdogs in the project may have been a cause of unease in the beginning, its current presence at the table is responsible for rigorously ensuring that LDA City’s progress falls narrowly in line with end-user interests.

Guaranteeing transparency

As if to mark the beginning of the new decade on a remedial note, the NAB team visited LDA City in the first week of January. During the trip, it reviewed the status of the development work underway in the project’s ‘Jinnah Sector’ compound and also received a briefing regarding the construction of the planned Chenab Road: a 200-feet road stretch that will connect LDA City with Ferozepur Road, Defence Road, and the Lahore Ring Road.

In its review of the proceedings, the team expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of the development work – but not without directing both the contractors and LDA officials to pursue some further (possible) improvements.

According to some of the development partners of LDA City, every phase of the construction work is being closely monitored. LDA officials have also maintained a consistent reporting liaison with the board to ensure same-page coordination.

Additionally, as a conclusive guarantor of the state of things, the watchdog has recently issued statements which indicate, in effect, that any pending cases against LDA City will be settled soon.







The waters are clearing…

Until the last quarter of 2019, it had become increasingly common for people to attach the ‘scam’ affixation with LDA City. Following assurances of accountability, however, this no longer served as an accurate description of the project’s scope.

Not even close, in fact.

Moreover, in recent months, all the developmental updates to come out of LDA City have been exceedingly positive. These reports are primarily based on the visible developments on the ground.

Early last year, the Supreme Court had disposed of the LDA City case and directed the authorities to make compensations on a priority basis; further instructing them to submit monthly reports regarding the resolution process.

These developmental breakthroughs have gone on to correspond with a significant increase in prices. In fact, if the LDA City authorities are to be believed, the project’s plot prices appreciated by as much as 50% in only the last year.

Continuing with their forward march, the LDA City administration held the first project ballot on November 30; with the second slated for February 14 this year. The plot files for this second investor-invitation can be purchased on Zameen.com; made available as part of a recent company collaboration with LDA City concerned with its acquisition of the latter’s exclusive sales and marketing rights.

The promise of hefty returns in the offing

LDA City’s long spell of trouble now seems to be over – with this transition to greener pastures mediated in no uncertain terms by the authority mentioned. Projected by its developmental partners to be the largest residential project in Punjab, it is likely that the bulk of property investors in the country, and even those settled abroad, will now be highly focused in taking stock of any of its offered openings.