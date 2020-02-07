Vicky Kaushal opens up about relationship with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about relationship rumours with Katrina Kaif, Indian media reported.



In an interview with a news portal, Vicky Kaushal said, “I don’t feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie.”

The actor, who recently has been spotted with the Tiger Zindai Hai actress frequently, further said, “There is no story at all.”

However, he described love as the ‘best feeling’.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating, however, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The Sooryavanshi actress and Raazi star have been spotted together quite often. Recently, the couple attended the birthday bash of director Ali Abbas Zafar together.

In the videos and photos circulating on social media, Vicky Kaushal could be seen cheering for Katrina as the latter helped Ali Abbas Zafar cut the cake.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif would be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be released on March 27, 2020.