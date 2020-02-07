Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot this year, family send 'save the date' requests: report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot after being in a steady relationship for more than two years, suggests a latest report.

According to Rajeev Masand’s column for Open magazine, the families of the bride and groom have sent 'save the date' requests to their close friends and family members, announcing that the two actors will be getting married in December this year.

The report further adds that the preparations of the power couple's wedding are in full swings.

Alia and Ranbir will soon take a break from their work for the wedding after completing the projects they have been into. To avoid unwanted attention both of them decided to organize the event out of the country.



The two have been dating each other since quite some time now. In an interview earlier, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt actress came forth sharing his thoughts on Ranbir.

“Well, of course they’re in love. I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy," he had shared.