Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly spark romance buzz after their PDA breaks the internet

Demi Lovato is fueling romance rumours with Machine Gun Kelly after the two were sighted together.

The Anyone singer, who has been making headlines for more reasons than one, was seen exiting Soho House West Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The photos of the rumoured couple were obtained by Page Six, which reported that Demi was clad in an oversized black blazer with tights, shimmering hoop earrings and a black clutch.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly donned a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a dark crossbody bag.

The outlet quoted a source as saying, “They stayed all night and didn’t leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car.”

Demi was last in a relationship with Austin Wilson before the two parted ways in December 2019.