Following Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps, Matthew Perry is the latest ‘Friends’ star to join Instagram

Jennifer Aniston sent her fans into a frenzy after she debuted on Instagram.



Now, only four months after the actress joined the photo-video sharing platform, co-star Matthew Perry has also jumped on the bandwagon and made a staggering debut with currently 92.8 K followers on his new account.

The ecstatic news was shared by Lisa Kudrow, who played Pheobe in Friends, to welcome Matthew on Instagram.

Sharing a picture alongside the actor, Lisa wrote, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"

Matthew, aka Chandler, has joined Instagram just four months after Jennifer Aniston made her much-awaited debut.



As part of his bio, the actor wrote, "what is this? my Instagram account,” and fans are gushing over him, even though he has not posted any picture as of yet.