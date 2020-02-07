Keanu Reeves to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant soon?

Keanu Reeves drove his fan base crazy after revealing he is dating Alexandra Grant when the two walked down the red carpet together.

Dishing out details on Keanu’s relationship, a friend has come forth sharing that the couple has been seeing each other for at least one and a half years now.

Talking to Page Six, Jennifer Tilly revealed they've been together for a long time now. But marriage might just not be on the cards yet.

Asked if the couple is going to exchange vows anytime soon, Jennifer said, “I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do.”

She went on to shower praises on Keanu’s ladylove, dubbing her as a "cool, elegant woman — very quiet, very low-key." She added that Alexandra is a “brilliant artist” and feels she's perfect for Reeves as both of them are “low key.” "[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky," she added.

Jennifer went on to say that although the internet is shocked by the couple, Keanu and Alexandra have been spotted at events often. "I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” Jennifer said.

“I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle, dazzle Hollywood romance," she added.