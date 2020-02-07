Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh jet off to a romantic vacation ahead of Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are off to an anonymous destination for a romantic getaway.

As per recent reports, the love-birds are off to an exotic location to spend some quality family time with each other ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The Chhapaak actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of their passports with a caption that read, “His & Hers ...#vacation” indicating that they are off to a vacation.

The destination was not unveiled that has left fans guessing as to which destination the two they are headed to.



On the front work, the celebrity couple will be seen sharing the silver screen in the upcoming sports-drama 83 based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.

The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and will be released on April 20, 2020.