Amitabh Bachchan dubbed as the second most famous Indian personality globally

Amitabh Bachchan has crossed 40 million followers on Twitter making him the second most followed Indian personality globally after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The exact figure of followers noted on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle on Thursday is 40,002,202.

Fans of the superstar became overwhelmed after he crossed 40 million followers and sent congratulatory tweets with love to their favourite actor.

Amitabh Bachchan is the most active Indian celebrity on Twitter who is equally as active on his other social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Tumblr. The exact number of his followers on respective social media platforms, range from, 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.



The Jhund actor is not only followed by fans but is also followed by Bollywood celebs as well. The King Khan of Bollywood (Shah Rukh Khan) who, himself has 39.8 million followers, also follows the host of famed game show Koun Bane Ga Crore Pati.