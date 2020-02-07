close
Fri Feb 07, 2020
February 7, 2020

Elizabeth Smart reveals harrowing experience of molestation aboard last summer

Fri, Feb 07, 2020
Elizabeth Smart reveals harrowing experience of molestation aboard Delta Airlines flight. Photo:  CNN

 Elizabeth Smart, the pioneer of child safety, and the founder of a self-defense initiative for women, recently spoke out about another harrowing experience. She has recently undertaken an initiative which she set up on the bones of this new experience.

Recently, the sexual abuse survivor opened up to CBS’S Gayle King, candidly revealed what took place on a Delta Air Lines flight last summer. During a flight to Utah, Elizabeth awoke to a feeling of “someone's hand rubbing in between my legs on my inner thigh."

She went onto say, "I've always felt safe on an airplane. I've never been worried, I've never felt threatened on an airplane until now. … I was shocked. I mean, the last time someone touched me without my say-so was when I was kidnapped. And I froze. I didn't know what to do. … I kept saying to myself, 'You're Elizabeth Smart, you should know what to do.'"

She added that once she awoke, she expected the man to pull his hand away, however he did not. After reporting the incident, the airline seemed "so apologetic," offering to make sure they took the accusation as far as she wished to.

The spokesman for Delta, Anthony Black sent out an email to The Associated Press, with a statement offering  complete compliance towards the investigation.

The official statement declared, “Following her flight, Elizabeth Smart contacted Delta and shared that another passenger had acted inappropriately towards her. We took the matter seriously and have continued to cooperate with Ms. Smart and the appropriate authorities as the matter is investigated. Delta does not tolerate passenger misconduct towards other customers or Delta employees.”


