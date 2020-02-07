Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh considers her his 'inspiration'

One couple in Bollywood that never fails to send fans into an ecstatic frenzy is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Recently, a video of a radio interview surfaced, where Deepika can be heard revealing Chhapaak reactions, and compliments.



In the video, Deepika can be seen on Radio One interview, just ahead of her Chaapaak release. The star was heard, stating, "There have been several things. From the performance to the way I've used my eyes. I think people lauding us for the fact that we chose to tell a film like this."

During the interview, Deepika was seen visibly struggling, trying desperately to string her words in a concise manner. However, her very last statement, sent both her and the interviewer into fits of giggles, by the end she admitted her most favourite compliment came from, none other than, her husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika quoted Ranveer, revealing, “Ranveer said you inspire me."

The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and ever since then, have not yet failed to make their fans' day with their PDA and innocent banter.