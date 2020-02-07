Meghan Markle, Prince Harry step up security at Canadian house

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties, have tightened security at their Canadian home with new CCTV cameras and a tarpaulin barrier, media reported on Thursday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun a new chapter of their lives in Canada after the announcement of quitting as royal members.



The couple has beefed up the security at their new North Saanich villa. A giant tarp has been hung between the trees to obscure the view of their home. They have also installed new cameras around their impressive mansion.

The house, which already had many security measures in place, show the extra tree tarp and the camera in picture being shared by some media outlets. The pictures also feature a sign that reads 'no trespassing'.

The family has stayed away from the spotlight for weeks now. Prince Harry arrived in Canada to reunite with his wife and his son Archie last month.

Meghan and Harry are yet to confirm their next step. While there have been many speculations following their decision to ensure independent private life.