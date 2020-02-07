Keanu Reeves spotted filming for 'Matrix 4'

Keanu Reeves may sometimes get out of sight, but still never goes out of the minds of his fans.

Just when the fans started wondering where has the John Wick actor disappeared, he was spotted right on the streets of San Francisco, filming for Matrix 4 on Wednesday.

A footage posted on Twitter via ‘Keanu Planet’ shows the 55-year-old standing by the side of the road, surrounded by extras, as he follows the directions of cameras.

Amid the shooting, Reeves was dressed in a beanie hat, blazer and jeans which probably looked like a chosen costume for the scene that was being shot.

Just when posted, the footage went viral over social media leaving the fans biting lips in excitement of the upcoming sci-fi saga.

Matrix 4 will be the fourth installment in the franchise and highly expected to take over the box office.

The previous three - The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions - grabbed more than $1.6 billion globally at the box office over the past years.