Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram with a throwback picture from 'Friends'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lisa Kudrow on Thursday informed "Friends" fans that Matthew Perry, her co-star from the hit TV serial, has finally joined Instagram.
Kudrow welcomed the actor, who played Chandler in "Friends", on Instagram with an endearing post that also accompanied a throwback picture of the duo.
"Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife," she captioned the photo:
Over 167,000 people had followed Perry within hours after he joined the Facebook-owned app.
Check out her post below:
Lisa Kudrow on Thursday informed "Friends" fans that Matthew Perry, her co-star from the hit TV serial, has finally joined Instagram.
Kudrow welcomed the actor, who played Chandler in "Friends", on Instagram with an endearing post that also accompanied a throwback picture of the duo.
"Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife," she captioned the photo:
Over 167,000 people had followed Perry within hours after he joined the Facebook-owned app.
Check out her post below: