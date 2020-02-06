close
Thu Feb 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2020

Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram with a throwback picture from 'Friends'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 06, 2020

Lisa Kudrow on Thursday informed "Friends" fans that Matthew Perry, her co-star from the hit TV serial, has finally joined Instagram.

Kudrow welcomed the actor, who played Chandler in "Friends", on Instagram with an endearing post that also accompanied a throwback picture of the duo.

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife," she captioned the photo:

Over 167,000 people had followed Perry within hours after he joined the Facebook-owned app.

Check out her post below:



