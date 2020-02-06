Disha Patani is proud of Tiger Shroff: Here's why

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were recently spotted together as they stepped out for a lunch, dismissing the rumours that their alleged affair is over.

The speculations about their breakup started doing the rounds on social media as they had not been seen together for a long time.

The makers of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 3 on Thursday released official trailer of the movie which coincided with the release of Malang, starring Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and others.

The trailer of the Ahmed Khan directorial left fans excited with incredible action sequels involving Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani was also impressed by the trailer of the latest installment in the Baaghi franchise.

The actress took to Instagram to admire her rumoured boyfriend.

"So proud of you Tiger Jackie Shroff," she wrote on the poster of Baaghi 3 which she shared on her Insta story.

Check out her post below:



