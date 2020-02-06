close
Thu Feb 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2020

Mehwish Hayat prays for victims of coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 06, 2020

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said she is praying for all those suffering from coronavirus epidemic that has killed hundreds of people and affected thousands others in China and elsewhere. 

 " We stand with China at this crucial time and hope to see a speedy end to the epidemic,"  she captioned her latest Instagram picture  in which she is seen wearing a mask.

"‪No I am not channeling some inner superhero just taking precautions while traveling," the actress said of her mask.

" Cannot go around frightening children at airports," Mehwish Hayat added.

Below is her Instagram post:


Latest News

More From Entertainment