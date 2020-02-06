Mehwish Hayat prays for victims of coronavirus

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said she is praying for all those suffering from coronavirus epidemic that has killed hundreds of people and affected thousands others in China and elsewhere.

" We stand with China at this crucial time and hope to see a speedy end to the epidemic," she captioned her latest Instagram picture in which she is seen wearing a mask.



"‪No I am not channeling some inner superhero just taking precautions while traveling," the actress said of her mask.

" Cannot go around frightening children at airports," Mehwish Hayat added.



Below is her Instagram post:



