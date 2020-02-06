Salman Khan refuses to work with Pakistani promoter

Bollywood star Salman Khan has cancelled a show organized by a Pakistani promoter in the US, reported IANS.

According to India's local media, Rehan Siddiqui had invited the star for an event in Houston.

Last year, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had asked multiple singers including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan to disassociate themselves from a US concert organised by Pakistani national in November.

"Having learnt that you along with you contemporaries are scheduled to perform in the USA on November 17th, 2019 that is organised by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, we at FWICE are requesting for you reversal step that would delink your participation from the said event," a statement issued by FWICE read.

Tensions run high between the two countries after India revoked special status of occupied Kashmir last year.