Rishi Kapoor rushed to the hospital once again with viral fever

Bollywood’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after being hospitalized earlier was rushed again following a viral fever.

As per the recent reports, the 67-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai due to viral fever, on the same day he tweeted stating he is “fine.”

An inside source of the family reported: "He has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago due to viral fever. He is fine and there is nothing to worry about."

Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the hospital with wearing a mask while visiting his father.

Earlier Rishi had taken to Twitter following the scare he had in New Delhi, saying: "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized."



