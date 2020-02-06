Anil Kapoor opens up about taking timely breaks during the race of life

Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most versatile stars. His experience in taking up a variety of roles over the course of his career, only serves to add to his arsenal.



During an interview with TNN, the star was asked if he ever feels a need to take breaks, the star replied by saying, "Of course, I do feel the need sometimes. During the first decade of my career, there were so many factors driving me. I wanted to work as much as I could. The second decade was all about trying to maintain what I had by working in the best of films.”

He went onto add that there were many priorities that kept him going, “There were financial obligations and setbacks, too, like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993, home production). The third decade was all about maintaining longevity. I was focusing on adapting myself to the need of the hour and trying to make younger filmmakers notice my versatility.”

“During the fourth decade, I went into a transition mode. Also, God has been kind, as opportunities keep presenting themselves. How can I say no to them? It was almost after completing 35 years in the industry that Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) happened, which opened more doors. Then Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) happened. It's not that the thought of taking a break hasn’t crossed my mind, but exciting offers keep coming my way, he concluded by saying."