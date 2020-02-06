Ranveer Singh was not the one to introduce Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s history is no news for the world as the former’s crush on the latter had grabbed headlines.

And while Ranveer Singh may have seemingly played cupid for the two, reality appeared to be poles apart, much to his dismay.

Speaking at a music show, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor revealed that her Simmba costar’s video of him introducing her to Kartik may have gone viral, but the two rumoured ex-flames had already met before.

“We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart,” she said.

On the work front, Kartik and Sara are both currently busy in the promotions of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which will see the light of day on February 14, 2020.

