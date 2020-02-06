Deepika Padukone to share screens with Kartik Aaryan? Imtiaz Ali drops a hint

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone's pairing was all anyone could talk about ever since they stole the crowd at Mumbai airport with the Dheeme Dheeme challenge.

Fans rooting for them to weave magic on the silver screens together may be in for some good news as acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali dropped a hint about his next big star pairing.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Love Aaj Kal director was inquired about his opinion on the ongoing rumors about him signing Deepika and Kartik for his next venture.

“There’s nothing I’ve spoken to her about, but hopefully something will happen,” he said.

The ace filmmaker has previously worked with Deepika Padukone as well for Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal.

Currently, Imtiaz Ali is all caught up with the promotions of his upcoming directorial Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.