Gwyneth Paltrow wants women to 'cry all they want' at their work place

Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow is encouraging women to fight the male paradigm at work places by embracing their feminine characteristics.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, the Avengers: Endgame actor advised women who go by the rules of pushing away their vulnerable sides in professional settings by taking on more masculine traits, to alter their ways.

“I think that’s total [expletive]. This idea that we need to reconstruct ourselves in the male paradigm version of what it is to have power or be a leader is completely untrue — and it also kind of cuts off the part of us that is so powerful,” she said.

“I think that there’s an emerging kind of female leader that embraces her vulnerability and creativity and intuition,” she continued.

“So, I think, cry all you want.”

“As a woman CEO, sometimes when I’m at different conferences, a question that I see women CEOs get a lot are around imposter syndrome,” she went on.

“And I don’t see men CEOs being asked those same kinds of questions – like ‘How do you manage your time being a mom?’”, she added.

“So, I think we still have a fair way to go in terms of how we perceive women CEOs and for us to get real parity,” she said further.

For younger women, Gwyneth stressed on the significance of determination.

“Perseverance really leads to the outcome that you desire. So often, we have a belief or a passion and we head down a road, and then I see a lot of people thrown off course, they are deterred by criticism or stumbling blocks.”

“I think one of my gifts is that I’ve always persevered no matter what, and that’s the only way to get that outcome. But I wish I kind of known that earlier,” she added.