Prince William 'relieved' after Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family split

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family may have led to Kate Middleton panicking but not everyone is feeling anxious.

As per People, Prince William, unlike his wife Kate, seems to be at ease ever since the Sussexes decided to make an exit from the British royal family.

With Meghan Markle out of the picture, is Kate Middleton taking the spotlight?



The supposed ‘cold war’ between the two brothers has been a topic of discussion since the past few years, and ever since Meghan joined the picture, things are said to have gone further downhill from there as well.

Citing a grapevine, People reported that while Kate and Meghan “couldn’t be further apart”, Harry and William didn’t leave on the best of terms either.



"They didn’t leave on good terms by any means," said the source, adding that "they are both relieved that it’s over."

"Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn’t think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?”, the insider further spilled.