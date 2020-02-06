Ananya Panday on success: 'with every film, that experience will come'

With no more than two films under her portfolio, Ananya Panday has already begun climbing ranks in Bollywood and has simultaneously managed to take hold of her fan’s hearts in the most profound of ways.

According to a report by IANS, Ananya was asked about her experiences within the industry and how she rose to fame in the short span of a mere year. She chirped in excitement, revealing, “I’m so new, I want to learn and hear everything,”

The star also went onto explain the way in which she learns from her mistakes and overcomes shortcomings with each project she undertakes. The star stated, “Directors make the characters with so much love and thought — I want to know exactly how they envisioned it. I think with every film; I’m learning to add my own quirks to it. Before Student of the Year 2 (2019), I didn’t even know what I looked like on screen. After that, with Tapasya in Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019), I made changes to it on my own, according to what I thought would work. With every film, that experience will come.”

When asked about her parent’s reaction to her newfound and rather, sudden success, the star responded by saying, “They are very happy. Parents will always be your only true fans who want the best for you. I’m so happy my parents are seeing my success. They’ve always emphasized on me living a very balanced life. I began working at a young age, they always try and make time for me to chill, enjoy and live a normal life,”

For many, the film industry can be considered a volatile please for only the crème of the crop. During the interview, Ananya was asked whether her parents gave her any advice during her initial debut, she responded by saying, “I think no, not really. My dad, especially, has let me do my own thing and make my own mistakes. They don’t want to be too involved because they want me to have my own journey. They don’t want for me to, later on in my life, have any regrets, so they let me do my own thing.”



