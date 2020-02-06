close
Thu Feb 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 6, 2020

Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with father Saif Ali Khan in the future

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 06, 2020
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are a father daughter combo who have yet to share screen space 

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are a long awaited father daughter combo who have yet to share screen space. Fans are awaiting the prospect with riveting excitement. 

After missing a previous opportunity for a collaboration, fans were left in disappointment. During the recent promotions for Love Aaj Kal, Sara was probed about any upcoming possible projects. She went onto reply by stating, “That will happen. I will hopefully work with my father sometime soon.”

When reporters forged around for breadcrumbs, inquiring about any possible projects within pipelines, she put all possibilities to rest, for the time being at least, stating, “Not that there is anything in the pipeline, but I expect somebody will come with a project soon.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood