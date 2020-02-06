Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with father Saif Ali Khan in the future

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are a long awaited father daughter combo who have yet to share screen space. Fans are awaiting the prospect with riveting excitement.



After missing a previous opportunity for a collaboration, fans were left in disappointment. During the recent promotions for Love Aaj Kal, Sara was probed about any upcoming possible projects. She went onto reply by stating, “That will happen. I will hopefully work with my father sometime soon.”

When reporters forged around for breadcrumbs, inquiring about any possible projects within pipelines, she put all possibilities to rest, for the time being at least, stating, “Not that there is anything in the pipeline, but I expect somebody will come with a project soon.”