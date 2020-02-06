close
Thu Feb 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2020

Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, other celebs show solidarity with Kashmiris

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 06, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistani celebrities, including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, have raised their voices to support  innocent Kashmiris, expressing their concerns over the ongoing lockdown situation in the occupied valley.

 Expressing unfaltering support for the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), the showbiz stars  took to social media to highlight the  plight of the  peace loving people of  the scenic valley.

Taking to Twitter, leading female actress  Mehwish Hayat called upon the international community to play their role  against the human rights violations in the  occupied valley.

She said: "This is the sixth month that the lockdown in IOK is ongoing.Where is the international outcry at this flagrant abuse of civil liberties & human rights??!Rest assured that we Pakistanis have not forgotten you & will stand resolute by your side"

Another acclaimed star Mahira Khan also  came out in  support of the afflicted people of Jammu and Kashmir saying: "Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen. "

 Pakistanis across the world observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on  Wednesday in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

