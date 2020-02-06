Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, other celebs show solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: Pakistani celebrities, including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, have raised their voices to support innocent Kashmiris, expressing their concerns over the ongoing lockdown situation in the occupied valley.

Expressing unfaltering support for the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), the showbiz stars took to social media to highlight the plight of the peace loving people of the scenic valley.

Taking to Twitter, leading female actress Mehwish Hayat called upon the international community to play their role against the human rights violations in the occupied valley.

She said: "This is the sixth month that the lockdown in IOK is ongoing.Where is the international outcry at this flagrant abuse of civil liberties & human rights??!Rest assured that we Pakistanis have not forgotten you & will stand resolute by your side"

Another acclaimed star Mahira Khan also came out in support of the afflicted people of Jammu and Kashmir saying: "Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen. "



Pakistanis across the world observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

