Wed Feb 05, 2020
World

AFP
February 6, 2020

US Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power

World

AFP
Thu, Feb 06, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power, the first of two impeachment charges, following a historic two-week trial.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump of charges that he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden and help his re-election effort.

Fifty-two Republicans voted to acquit Trump while all 47 Democrats voted to remove him from office.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to break ranks, voting for conviction.

The Senate will now vote on the other article of impeachment approved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives -- that Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the House impeachment investigation into his conduct.

