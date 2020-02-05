Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were not paid for their iconic Super Bowl performance for THIS reason

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez left the audiences spellbound with their iconic Super Bowl performance.

In a shocking revelation it was shared by Forbes that the two goddesses were not paid a single penny for their mesmerizing show.

According to the outlet, it is not unusual for Super Bowl performers to basically perform for free.

However, they do get something called union scale, which is "a fraction of the six- and seven-figure sums these acts have banked on a nightly basis."

Apart from that, the NFL also covered the cost of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s lights, two different stages, outfit changes, and guest appearances from fellow Latin stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

So, the technically free performance generally costed a whopping amount of dollars to the NFL.