Matthew Perry teases ‘Friends’ fans about an exciting thing coming up: Find out

Jennifer Aniston and Co. had broken the internet in 2019 after hinting at a plausible reunion of hit TV serial Friends.

Now Matthew Perry (who played the character of Chandler) took to Twitter to tweet just three simple words, "Big news coming..." and Friends fans had an instant meltdown assuming that it's about the blockbuster serial.

Check out how netizens are reacting to Matthew Perry's cryptic tweet below



