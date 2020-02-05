Matthew Perry teases ‘Friends’ fans about an exciting thing coming up: Find out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Aniston and Co. had broken the internet in 2019 after hinting at a plausible reunion of hit TV serial Friends.
Now Matthew Perry (who played the character of Chandler) took to Twitter to tweet just three simple words, "Big news coming..." and Friends fans had an instant meltdown assuming that it's about the blockbuster serial.
