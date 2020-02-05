Humayun Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistani celebrities Humayun Saeed and Hamza Ali Abbasi have expressed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day.



The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor took to Twitter and shared the official song of ISPR Kashmir Hun Mein, and wrote, “Jag uthi hai wadi sari...manzil meri Azadi hai" #KashmirSolidarityDay.

He also shared the same on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Hamza Ali Abbasi tweeted, “#Kashmir... Oh Kashmir.... All i can do is raise a voice for you. May Allah allow me to live to see that day when the fate of Kashmir is determined according to the wishes of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters...”

He also paid rich tribute to Kashmiris with a heart emoji saying, “Salute to ur resilience and Salute to ur courage.”

Pakistanis across the world are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.