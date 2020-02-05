Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain thank friend for praying for them

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have extended gratitude to their friend and fellow industry star Anoushey Ashraf for her prayers.



Recently, Anoushey performed Umrah and prayed for the newly-wed couple Iqra and Yasir with their names written on a piece of paper.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to share an adorable picture that Anoushey had shared with them from the Holy Kaaba.

Yasir wrote, “Subhanallah thankyou @anousheyashraf aap ki Dua ka shukriya. Allah aap ko khush Rakhy . Ameen #makkah (thank you for your prayers, May Allah bless you. Ameen.”

Commenting on the same photo, Iqra wrote, “@anousheyashraf bohat shukriya duaon main yaad rakhny ka (thanks a lot for remembering in your prayers.”



The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star also shared the same endearing photo on her Instagram story with love emoji and thanks.



