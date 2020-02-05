close
Wed Feb 05, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 5, 2020

Aishwarya Rai shares adorable photos as Abhishek turns 44

Aishwarya Rai shares adorable photos as Abhishek turns 44

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai shared adorable photos from the birthday celebrations as her husband Abhishek Bachchan turned 44 on Wednesday.

Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 44 today, celebrated his birthday with family—father Amitabh, mother Jaya Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai shared adorable photos from the birthday bash on her Instagram handle.

Wishing hubby his birthday, Aishwarya showered love on him. She writes, “Happy Birthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa -Love LOVE LOVE ALWAYS”.

She also shared a photo wherein Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya posing with the birthday boy with cake.

