Why is Han back in 'Fast and Furious 9'? Director explains

Universal on Friday released the much-anticipated trailer of "Fast and Furious 9".

The trailer of the ninth installment in the hugely popular franchise has heightened fans' excitement months before the film hits theatres.

The film casts Vin Diesel Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena is the new induction who plays Dom's brother and the bad guy.



The trailer has left fans bewildered with the return of Han (played by Sung Kang) who died in in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006).

"Fast and Furious 9" director recently addressed the fans about Han's return in an interview with MTV International.

"You’ll find out, but Han is a very special character for me. He’s been kind of a special character throughout, and when I left in [Fast & Furious 6], we kind of left together. One of the reasons for me to come back was to bring him back," he said.

"It’s all connected, let’s just put it that way. Everything happens for a reason in the Fast Universe," the director added.



