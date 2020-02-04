Faisalabad woman hacks off man's genitals for allegedly attempting to rape her

JARANWALA: A woman hacked off a man’s genitals a day before his mehndi celebration, accusing him of attempting to rape her, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri, the initial investigation revealed that the man and the woman knew each other as they were neighbours. The man was about to marry another woman but on the night of January 30, he went to the victim’s house for unexplained reasons.

The police officer said that when the man arrived, the woman allegedly attacked the man 'as an act of revenge' and cut off his genitals.

However, according to an FIR filed by the woman's family, the man had allegedly attempted to rape the woman by threatening her with a knife. The woman resisted his attempts, grabbed the knife from his hands and cut off his genitals.

The wounded man was admitted at Civil Hospital Faisalabad, from where he was discharged today. He has yet to give his statement on the incident.

The case from the groom’s family was registered today against the woman and further investigation into it is underway. The woman has not been arrested as of yet.