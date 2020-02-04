Pakistani ad agency slammed on social media for blatantly copying Indian ads

A Pakistani advertisement agency was slammed on social media Tuesday after it emerged that their recent PSL campaign has plagiarised India's IPL ads.



Ad Mad Dude, a popular Pakistani Facebook page, is known for taking apart ad campaigns. Ad Mad Dude shared a video featuring both the Pakistani and Indian ads, exposing how the former were plagiarised from the latter. The Indian ads, as it turns out, are from a few years ago.

Facebook users commented below the video to express their shock and disgust at the blatant plagiarism.

"Wow this should also be banned as Indian content.. shameful moment for all of us.. Pakistan's biggest brand is on a chappa streak," commented one person.

Another was quick to note that the Pakistani ad agency had also used the same music from the Indian ads.

"What a moment of shame!" commented another.

"The most pathetic part is that these people from the brand and advertising side become the jury to judge the best campaigns at advertising awards... and post their pictures to show off," commented a third.

The PSL fervour is increasing with each passing day as the league kicks off on February 20. A majority of the foreign players participating the Pakistan Super League (PSL), barring those from Australia, South Africa and England, will join their franchises at least one week before the tournament kicks off.

This is the first time that the complete tournament will be held in Pakistan. Sources, privy to the developments, say that all the PSL teams in Karachi would train at the National Stadium. Another stadium owned by a private bank would be utilised as well.

According to The News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants the inauguration ceremony in the port city to be a memorable event which could help boost Pakistan’s image as a peace-loving country. On Tuesday, the PCB had released the official song of the PSL.

A PCB official the official anthem “Tayyar Hain” was a result of a collaboration between Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon Rashid and Asim Azhar. All the artists are expected to perform at the opening ceremony in Karachi, also likely to feature Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat.