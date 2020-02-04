'No Time To Die' Super Bowl trailer promises it 'will change everything'

James Bond made his way to Super Bowl with a new trailer for upcoming film “No Time to Die”.

The clip highlighting Daniel Craig’s British spy claims that 25th Bond movie “will change everything”.

The 30-second clip shows Lashana Lynch as 00 agent sitting next to 007 in the cockpit.

“Have you ever flown one of these things before?,” Bond asks the fellow MI6 agent in the video.

The trailer then shows Lea Seydoux’s character standing over the edge of a building with the villain Safin’s voice playing in background.

“When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him,” the villain is heard saying.

“No Time to Die” will be Craig’s fifth time to take up the ever famous secret agent, a role he first assumed in 2006’s “Casino Royale”.

Over the past years, “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015) has ruled over the box office raking in grossing $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.



