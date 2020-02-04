Prince William, Joaquin Phoenix's conversation about 'Joker' goes viral

Joaquin Phoenix has won several awards for his stellar performance in Joker and is likely to win Oscars later this month.

His role recently won him an award at BAFTAs where Prince William was also in attendance.

Apart from his powerful speech in support of people of color at the event, a video of the actor curtsying to the Prince and their conversation during their encounter is also going viral on the internet.

The video shows the British royal expressing admiration for Phoenix's role in Todd Phillips' directorial, saying "I put it off and put it off before watching it,".

As people kept telling him to "be careful when you choose to watch it", said Prince William.

"But when I did, it blew my mind - it was really good," he was heard telling Joaquin.

"I absolutely loved The Joker. It was brilliant," added the Prince.