Ananya Panday sets dance floor on fire as she performs to Sara Ali Khan’s famous song: WATCH

Ananya Panday was a treat to watch as she grooved to the steps of her arch nemesis Sara Ali Khan’s famous song Aankh Marey at a recent event.



The internet is swooning over how the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress danced the night away at the sangeet ceremony of her close friends Isha Biyani and Rahil Shah.

The viral video has Ananya looking stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani thread work lehenga as she nails the steps of Aankh Marey.

Sara and Ananya have been pitted against each other ever since they made their respective debuts in B-town.



Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya debunked all reports of a rivalry between them. “I wouldn’t say there is a rivalry, but it’s always good to have that competitive spirit,” she said, adding that it is “extremely normal” when she and Sara meet.

Ananya added, "Sara was in school with me... We all are friends and working in the industry together. Everyone is doing so well in their respective spaces and there is work for everyone. I think it’s good to have that competitive spirit in general."

