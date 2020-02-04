Bilawal warns govt of countrywide campaign against IMF deal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday warned the government of a countrywide campaign if it does not renegotiate its deal with the International Monetary Fund.

“We will start a countrywide campaign against this anti-people and PTIMF budget if the federal government does not renegotiate its deal with the IMF. The Centre should introduce a package for Pakistan's benefit,” he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the People’s Urban Forest.

“Their [government] economic policy is anti-people and their budget is not theirs, rather it is the PTIMF budget. The people of the country do not accept it and neither does the PPP,” he lamented.

“You have seen it for yourself, how people have been deprived of their jobs. They haven’t negotiated with the IMF in the right manner. poor have to bear the burden of their imposed polices,” he said.

Bilawal praised his team for working ‘efficiently with fewer resources’ when compared to federal, Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments.

“This People’s forest will only progress and be a success if the people will contribute to it,” he said.

He requested the people to participate in the initiative to donate, sponsor and help the government ensure its completion.

“History will be written in Karachi, when this project, the biggest urban forest, completes in Lyari and Malir,” he expressed.

“I request Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Sindh government to give Lyari’s People’s stadium back to the people and ask the authorities who were there for security reasons to evacuate it,” he said.