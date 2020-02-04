close
Tue Feb 04, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 4, 2020

Salman Khan looks dapper in THIS Instagram post: Check out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 04, 2020
Salman Khan looks dapper in THIS Instagram post: Check out 

Salman Khan has come forth sharing an inspiring post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Imparting wisdom to his 29.5 million fans, the superstar shared a picture of himself, holding a cup in his hands, smiling endearingly while looking away from the camera.

“Subah ki coffee aur sooraj!” the Bharat actor captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram

Subah ki coffee aur sooraj!

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. He is shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai currently.

The film also has Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. 

