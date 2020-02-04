Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston to hang out together in Canada? Find out

Two of the world’s favourites are coming together to spend time with each other as a new report suggests that Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston will be hanging out with each other in Canada.



Radar Online reported that Jennifer Aniston is keen to connect with the Duchess of Sussex after she moves to Canada with Prince Harry.

The outlet said that Jen will reportedly be heading to the country soon to film the sequel to her Netflix hit, Murder Mystery and will catch up with Meghan.

"They have a lot in common and a number of mutual friends including the Clooneys and there have already been some friendly exchanges between them," a source told the website.

The insider went on to reveal how Jennifer is a huge fan of Meghan’s legal drama Suits and admires her a lot and even wants to work with her.

The hangouts can even become regular, it added, if Harry and Meghan move to Los Angeles.

There will be "plenty of opportunity for them to hang out in LA once Meghan and Harry are in town, the source said. "They’re looking forward to getting together."