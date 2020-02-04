NA committee summons BOL TV CEO over defamatory programs against minister

The National Assembly’s Privilege Committee has summoned BOl TV CEO Shoaib Sheikh and two anchorpersons on the request of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly doing defamatory programmes against the minister, reported Geo News.

Chaudhry on Tuesday accused that the TV channel aired 77 programs against him when he refused their illegal demands.

The NA body, Chaudhry said, has also directed the director-general Federal Invitation Agency to appear before it with all the record related to Axact fake degree case.

The minister pointed out that when a convicted or an absconder cannot be interviewed on media then how come a convicted person and a company involved in fraud can own a TV channel.

"Inshallah, I will fight against these fraudsters in NA, courts and at all the available forums and will take this matter to the logical conclusion," Chaudhry said.

In June last year, Chaudhry had gotten into a major confrontation with an anchorperson of the TV channel for doing a slanderous show on the channel.

The statement issued by the ministry after the incident said that Chaudhry had "reacted after another person [Sami Ibrahim] tried to wound his self-esteem".

"To term a patriotic Pakistani and government office holder as an agent of [enemy agencies] is contrary to moral and journalistic ethics," the statement said.