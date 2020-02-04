Shakira's dazzling red boots during iconic Super Bowl show cost a whopping $20,000?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the world by storm, with their iconic performance at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime leaving everyone in awe.



While there are numerous things that catapulted Shakira to become one of the top Twitter trends, following her power packed show, her dazzling boots were one of the reasons she was in the news too.

The 43-year-old songstress’s stunning, crystal embellished red boots cost a whopping $20,000, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The boots were a creation of fashion designer Dan Life who came forth sharing that they are almost 15 years old from Shakira’s own personal collection.

"So the boots were Shak’s favourite pair that she wore for so many years and so this was a very sentimental addition to her look," Life said.

He further revealed that Shakira’s stylist reached out to him to ‘help bring her idea [of enhancing the boots] to life.’

"I had direction from her team, but during the final week, Shakira and I got to work together on it which was pretty cool," Life added.

Life also went on to confirm to ET that the adornment includes 30,000 Siam Swarovski crystals, making the cost of the boots $20,000, which "took 10 days and nights of work!"