Alia Bhatt is the inspiration you need to hold yourself back from splurging this month

Alia Bhatt never fails to be a role model for her fans, whether it concerns her fashion statements or fitness regime. And it looks like the diva is at it again.



The 27-year-old Raazi actor recently caught the world's attention after she opened up about being budget conscious despite rolling in Bollywood's fame and glory.

In her recent interview with Economic Times’ Panache Magazine, the 26-year-old actor revealed how she holds her reins from spending off too much money by staying in a budget. She said, “I can live within a budget. I don’t spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me ‘Why don’t you spend more?’”

Alia further revealed how she has been sensible about her finances since her adolescence as the only place she went for holidays as a kid was London. She even shopped from a store called Primark which is reportedly known to be a budget-friendly store-line in United Kingdom and still proves to be their loyal customer.

“Even now I buy my pyjamas from Primark. So what? They’re pyjamas. How different can they be,” said Alia.

Speaking of her investments Alia said, “I still don’t understand investing, but over the years, I’ve become keen to learn more. My home in Mumbai (Juhu, Mumbai) is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds. Mutual Funds are good, so I’ve been told.”

She further unveiled her desires of owning a private jet and the idea of her dream house saying: "A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I’ll fulfill it later in life. I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did in 2018. It’s in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time."

The Takht actor also professed to splash out money when it comes to gym wear and bags. She said, “The first expensive thing I bought (as a teenager) was with my own money — a Louis Vuitton bag. I splurge most on bags. I love them. And gym clothes. I have every sort of trackpant from Lululemon.”