Inside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s re-innovated Californian mansion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently opened doors of their home in California to a famous architecture magazine, unveiling the ethereal interior design of their re-innovated mansion.
As per "Architectural Digest", Kardashian and Kanye had bought the mansion back in 2014 when it was not up to Kanye’s expectations and “It [was] workable”, but Kardashian found it to be ‘perfection’.
The celebrity couple told that the mansion was rather brought to life with the help of a Belgian interior designer Alex Vervoordt, who endeavored to redeem the simplicity of the mansion.
The proportions of the mansion's rooms were all changed and the furnishings were reduced to a minimum. The overall outlook of the interior was turned minimalistic.
The celebrity couple had reportedly bought the mansion for $20 million back in 2014 but now it costs up to $60 million.
