Shakira dedicates endearing Instagram post to Jennifer Lopez after Super Bowl show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez stole the limelight at the Super Bowl show as they turned the event into a Latin dance party, getting the crowd on their feet with their powerful performances.

Hours before the show, Lopez took to Instagram to share a picture with Shakira with an endearing caption that read:"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud".

The pair went on to prove their ability with some stellar performances.

Shakira responded to Lopez's message hours later with a picture from the event.

"Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl," she captioned the photo.







