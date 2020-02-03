Shakira dedicates endearing Instagram post to Jennifer Lopez after Super Bowl show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez stole the limelight at the Super Bowl show as they turned the event into a Latin dance party, getting the crowd on their feet with their powerful performances.
Hours before the show, Lopez took to Instagram to share a picture with Shakira with an endearing caption that read:"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud".
The pair went on to prove their ability with some stellar performances.
Shakira responded to Lopez's message hours later with a picture from the event.
"Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl," she captioned the photo.
