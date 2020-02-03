close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

CTD arrests three alleged terrorists in Faisalabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020
CTD arrests 3 terrorists in Faisalabad on Feb. 3,2019, claims they were planning to target sensitive installations. — Photo: The News/Files

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit, the department’s spokesperson confirmed.

The terrorists were arrested near the city’s ‘ghat bridge’, the spokesperson added.

The men have been identified as Abdul Saleem, Maudood Chishti and Ali Muhammad, he said.

Explosive material and arms were recovered from the suspects, said the spokesperson, adding that the terrorists were planning on targeting sensitive installations. 

