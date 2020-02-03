Angelina Jolie keen on destroying Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie is adamant on ruining Brad Pitt’s relationship with his first wife Jennifer Aniston, after the former flames exchanged pleasantries and embraced each other at the ‘Screen Actors Guild awards 2020, as per certain reports published by Life & Style magazine.

However, it seems like there is no truth to such reports, as busted by Gossip Cop.

It all started when Life & Style quoted a source as saying, “Angelina is tired of being painted as the villain in Brad and Jens’ love story and there is no doubt that she will strike back.”

The alleged insider went on to add that Angelina’s first plan of attack is to look into Brad’s bank account while finding out the financial details of her divorce.

“It is possible that she will charge millions extra just to speak to him again. She’s got all the cards related to the divorce. So it’s not good for Brad that she’s angry. Angie will either get what she wants or she will make his life miserable.”

Meanwhile, Angelina's second plan of attack is to ruin Brad’s budding friendship with Jennifer Aniston.

“He entrusted Angie with his problems with Jen,” said the questionable source. These vulnerable conversations could come back from heart to heart to pursue him. Everyone warns Brad to stop pushing Angie’s buttons. Even Jen.”

All of this is fabricated news, as confirmed by Gossip Cop, as Brad and Jen are just good friends and are not dating or seeing each other as of now.