Shehryar Afridi's chars and medicines statement has the internet divided

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi's statement about opening a factor in Tirah that makes medicines from seized drugs (opium, hashish) has the internet divided. While some are criticising the minister, others think it's an impressive idea.



The video features Afridi speaking at a rally where he says the government had started working on a plan to open a factory — in Tirah — that turns chars (hashish) into medicines.

"PM Imran wishes for a factory to be opened in Tirah that turns chars into medicines," he said. "Every year, hashish and opium are burned in large quantities every year. Other countries make use of these [opium and hashish] to make medicines."

He said that work on the factor had started and said that the factory would be instrumental in "changing people's lives".

The minister's statement generated quite a lot of buzz on Twitter. Here are a few reactions to Afridi's remarks about the factory:-



